The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a series of aerial images that show US special forces equipment on areas held by Daesh near Deir-ez Zor in Syria. No trace of fighting would have been found.

The Russian Defense Ministry published on Facebook on September 24 a series of aerial photographs, which were allegedly taken north of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, in areas under Daesh control. One could distinguish the equipment of the American special forces. According to the text of the Russian communiqué accompanying the publication, these images would prove that “American troops feel absolutely safe in areas controlled by terrorists”.

“The US special forces allow the SDS [the military coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces] supported by Washington to cross the positions of Daesh without hindrance,” the ministry said.

“Without resistance from the Daesh militants, the troops of the Syrian Democratic Forces are heading towards the city of Deir ez-Zor, along the left bank of the Euphrates,” the statement said.

“Although the US army is positioned where Daesh’s troops are deployed, there is no sign of a fight,” the ministry added, surprised that US forces feel “absolutely safe” in the zone in the hands of terrorists.

Taken between 8 and 12 September, according to Moscow, the images broadcast show mobile infantry vehicles and armoured Hummers belonging to the American special forces, stationed north of Deir ez-Zor, in an area where the jihadists of Daesh have retreated.

