British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has promised to strengthen relations between the UK and Israel in his official greeting to Jews in celebration of the Jewish New Year, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“New Year is also a time to make resolutions and I am going to share three of mine with you,” he revealed.

Bear down on the scourge of anti-Semitism, both at home and abroad, build the strongest ever relationship between the UK and Israel and celebrate the UK’s Jewish community, a community that has made an enormous contribution to British society.

Johnson also referred to boosting ties with Israel especially in the light of significant upcoming anniversaries in the Israeli occupation, namely the centenary of the Balfour Declaration in November and the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence in May next year.

“Marking these anniversaries…