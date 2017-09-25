BREAKING: Militants indiscriminately shell civilians in Latakia

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Militant artillery forces have indiscriminately shelled civilians living in Latakia Governorate today with long-range rocket fire.

Early this morning, militants shelled the Latakia town of Qardaha (the birthplace of former Syrian president Hafez al-Assad) with eight Grad rockets which hit the farms area outside the town.

According to reports, one woman was injured by the rocket attack.

In return, the Syrian Arab Army shelled key areas in rebel-held northern Latakia throughout the Kurdish and Turkmen Mountains as well as in the countryside around the strategic town of Jisr ash-Shugur.

source

