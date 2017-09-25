Boris Johnson has completely lost the plot, by being taken in by Al Qaeda’s propaganda off shoot, the White Helmets. Is he really that stupid or is he just doing the bidding of those who are funding the Conservative Party.

The following video will show that the Conservatives have been funded by those with a hidden agenda, which uses the likes of Theresa May and Boris Johnson as their puppets and partners, when it comes to regime change in foreign countries.

There should be more transparency on who is funding the Conservative Party. Receiving funding from foreign countries to help overthrow other countries and accepting money from criminals with promises of gas or oil, should not be permitted.

Nobody is funding the Conservative Party without a hidden agenda. There are many British Charities that are in desperate need for funds, but it seems that Theresa May and Boris Johnson have money to burn by giving terrorists 65 million pounds.

They are funding the very same people that are committing terrorist acts on British soil. No wonder they keep telling everyone that this is a way of life now, while they keep funding the very same terrorist groups.

Ayman Asfari

You may not of heard of Ayman Asfari, the oil man who gives funds to the conservative party. They call him Syrian as if that gives him a stake in Syria, but in fact he was born in Syria, but never lived there and is now a British citizen.

Ayman Asfari (born 8 July 1958) is a Syrian-born British businessman, and the chief executive of Petrofac, a British multinational oilfield services company serving the oil, gas and energy production and processing industries.

He was born in Syria, the son of a diplomat, but raised outside the country. His first job was in Oman, as a consulting engineer.

In May 2017, Asfari and his wife donated £100,000 to the British Conservative Party election campaign, days before Asfari was scheduled to be interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office relating to its enquiry into Unaoil. In total Ayman and Sawsan Asfari donated £794,000 to the party between 2009 and 2017.

