Captain Ahmed Saleh announces via his official Facebook page he is missing from our national team in front of Australia in supplement 5-10 October after he was shot in the back thigh of his club in the Chinese league.

The good books: ” God’s destiny and what he wants to do after a report from the doctor of the Chinese team, shows a rupture of 2 cm with the back muscle, and my absence from playing 21 days, and my absence from my match Australia in the attachment With you but God’s fate and praise, my trust is great with my fellow players and able to achieve victory and qualify for the universal world.

translated from Arabic.