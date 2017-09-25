Graphic photos: ISIS kills, captures many Kurdish fighters after intercepting US convoy

25 Monday Sep 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:45 A.M.) – A convoy consisting of US armored vehicles and Kurdish technicals was ambushed by ISIS in an attack on the Al-Khirafi Highway in rural Hasakah following a major jihadist assault on Sunday.

Although US Humvees seemingly managed to escape the attack at the last minute, many members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were captured alive or killed on the spot by Islamic State contingents in the same incident.

The images were released by Amaq Agency and contains graphic images of dead SDF troops. Viewer discretion is therefore advised:

Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Advertisement

On Saturday, the US-backed SDF imposed full control over the villages of Bir Fuwayji, Bir al-Banjah, Bir Ismail and Bir Dawud in a major push along the M7-highway.

However, the Kurdish pincers have left their rearguard positions and flanks vulnerable to Islamic State raids, resulting in a heavy death toll for the SDF.

source 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s