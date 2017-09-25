Graphic photos: ISIS kills, captures many Kurdish fighters after intercepting US convoy

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:45 A.M.) – A convoy consisting of US armored vehicles and Kurdish technicals was ambushed by ISIS in an attack on the Al-Khirafi Highway in rural Hasakah following a major jihadist assault on Sunday.

Although US Humvees seemingly managed to escape the attack at the last minute, many members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were captured alive or killed on the spot by Islamic State contingents in the same incident.

The images were released by Amaq Agency and contains graphic images of dead SDF troops. Viewer discretion is therefore advised:

On Saturday, the US-backed SDF imposed full control over the villages of Bir Fuwayji, Bir al-Banjah, Bir Ismail and Bir Dawud in a major push along the M7-highway.

However, the Kurdish pincers have left their rearguard positions and flanks vulnerable to Islamic State raids, resulting in a heavy death toll for the SDF.

