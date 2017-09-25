Russia denies bombing US-backed forces in east Syria

by Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:35 P.M.) – The Russian warplanes did not conduct ant airstrikes against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the Syrian eastern city of Deir Ezzor, Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that ” Russia’s Aerospace Forces deliver surgical strikes against the terrorist facilities, which are identified and confirmed via several channels.”

“The strikes are delivered against the firing points of the IS group, which shells the positions of Syrian forces and also against the terrorists heading from the back areas,” Konashenkov said.

Reports published earlier today cited an SDF official claiming  that Russian jets bombed the Kurdish militia near Coneko gas field in Deir Ezzor.

