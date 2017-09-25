Zen Adra By

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:00 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Jaish al-Islam rebel group mourned the death of one of its commanders during clashes with the Syrian Army.

The group’s media wing stated that Anas al-Najjar – aka Abu Mahmud – was killed today while attempting to curb the Syrian Army’s advance on Hawsh al-Dawahrah in the eastern Ghouta region,

Al-Najjar was the media office of the Infantry Brigade 111 of Jaish al-Islam.

Battles re-erupted this morning as the government forces stormed Hawsh al-Dawahrah and Rihan farmlands; both under rebel control. This was in conjunction with launching the 2ndphase of Ain Tarma offensive, east of the Syrian capital.

source