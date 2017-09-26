BREAKING: Russian heavy bombers annihilate terrorists in Idlib and Deir Ezzor

by Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:49 P.M.) – Russian strategic bombers have once against entered the skies over Syria carrying out a series of major airstrikes against terrorists in the provinces of Idlib and Deir Ezzor.

In the province of Deir Ezzor (eastern Syria), positions and assets of the ISIS terrorist group have been attacked, whilst the target of Russian bombers in Idlib (northwestern Syria) has been the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist faction.

Details are still coming in and it is not yet clear how many Russian strategic bombers partook in the raid or what kind of ordinance they delivered.

Also unclear is what specific design the Russian bombers were of, this nonetheless likely being either Tu-22M3 or Tu-95.

Details to follow.

