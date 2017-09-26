BREAKING: Russian helicopter shot down by US-backed rebels in rural Hama

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:50 P.M.) – Moments ago, Jaish Al-Izza (Free Syrian Army group) claimed it had gunned down a Russian chopper over the northern countryside of Hama.

According to a bulletin released by the aforementioned FSA group on Tuesday evening, its fighters launched an anti-tank missile into the skies and struck a Russian chopper, reportedly bringing it down south of Khattab town.

Jaish Al-Izza notably stressed it used a TOW missile launcher; this sophisticated weapon is manufactured in the US and has been supplied generously to FSA factions across Syria.

Despite reaching out to its sources, Al-Masdar News was not immediately able to verify whether the Russian chopper was shot down or not. Meanwhile, the Kremlin is yet to respond to the alleged incident.

Despite maintaining close ties to the US military, Jaish Al-Izza’s fights alongside Al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch (Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) on the northern Hama battlefield against the Syrian Arab Army.

