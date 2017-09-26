BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Air Defense fired a surface-to-air missile above the Mezzeh Military Airport, striking an unknown target in the night sky.
According to Al-Masdar’s Ibrahim Joudeh in Damascus, a powerful explosion was seen over the night-sky in the nation’s capital after a surface-to-air missile struck the target.
While the target remains unknown, some sources have speculated the explosion was a result of the missile striking an unmanned aircraft (UAV) that was traveling over the Mezzeh Airport.
Last week, an Israeli unmanned aircraft carried out an airstrikes over the Damascus International Airport; however, it has not been confirmed if the target was an Israeli UAV.
