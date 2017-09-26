by Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Air Defense fired a surface-to-air missile above the Mezzeh Military Airport, striking an unknown target in the night sky.

According to Al-Masdar’s Ibrahim Joudeh in Damascus, a powerful explosion was seen over the night-sky in the nation’s capital after a surface-to-air missile struck the target.

While the target remains unknown, some sources have speculated the explosion was a result of the missile striking an unmanned aircraft (UAV) that was traveling over the Mezzeh Airport.