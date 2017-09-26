In pictures: ISIS kid carries out suicide bombing on Syrian Army outpost in Deir Ezzor

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:20 A.M.) – ISIS has seemingly reached new levels of desperation in Deir Ezzor after photos by Amaq Agency reveal it has begun to deploy its so-called ‘Caliphate Cubs’ in blatant suicide operations against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

For instance, another car ISIS bombing, conducted by an adolescent and presumably indoctrinated boy, reportedly took place on Monday east of Humimah, a key SAA bastion on the provincial border between Homs and Deir Ezzor that has become the repeated target of hit-and-run operations by the Islamic State over the past month.

In addition to the aforementioned attack, the same batch of photos showed a lone Islamic State pickup truck opening fire on the targeted outpost and shooting at a Russian jet:

Despite reaching out to military sources in the region, Al-Masdar News was not able to confirm whether or not the SAA sustained any casualties following the suicide bombing.

According to multiple sources, the SAA is preparing to deliver the Islamic State a devastating blow by liberating all towns along the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor.

The initial target of this coming offensive will be the T2 Pumping Station which will serve as an important launching pad and gathering area for government forces.