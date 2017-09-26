In pictures: ISIS snipers take out Syrian Army troops in south Damascus

26 Tuesday Sep 2017

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:50 P.M.) – Islamic State sharpshooters in the Yarmouk Camp have systematically begun to target the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) perimeter around the predominately Palestinian residential area in southern Damascus.

A string of images released by Amaq Agency on Monday showed ISIS militants shooting SAA troops as they manned checkpoints, outposts and were traversing the capital city:

Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN

According to the ISIS-tied outlet, some of the targeted people above were rival Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants from rebel-held districts that neighbour the Yarmouk camp.

Despite lengthy and ongoing negotiations, both ISIS and FSA groups are yet to be evacuated from the jihadist-held pocket in southern Damascus.

While the vast majority of Damascus city is in SAA hands, a second larger enclave remains under insurgent control in the East Ghouta farmland a few kilometers outside the capital.

An interactive battle map of the aforementioned regions can be found here.

