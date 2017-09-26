In pictures: Syrian Army captures ISIS militants alive in eastern Deir Ezzor

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (7:15 P.M.) – With stage three of the ‘Big Dawn’ offensive unfolding before the world audience, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured a group of ISIS fighters alive in eastern Syria on Tuesday morning.

The ISIS insurgents, depicted below, surrendered themselves to the SAA near the town of Khusham, east of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor, after they were discovered hiding inside an isolated building that was surrounded by an SAA forward unit.

Photos of the incident:

With the tables turned and Islamic State forces suddenly besieged inside the provincial capital of Deir Ezzor, more and more jihadist belligerents have begun to turn themselves in to security forces instead of facing certain death.

Once the SAA fully liberates Deir Ezzor city, government forces are expect to thrust south and eastwards in the governorate to retake the border with Iraq.