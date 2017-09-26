From Darkness To Light

Emmanuel Nahshon, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman declared that Israel’s presence in an independent Kurdistan will increase Israel’s ability to weaken Russia and Syria.

In a meeting with Kurdistan’s special envoy, Safeen Dizayee in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Israel endorses Kurdish Independence and all countries must respect the decision of Kurdistan’s people.

“The Kurds have friends and supporters all across Israel, The Kurds and Israelis have deep ties, Our two nations have fought against all odds when those surrounding us wanted to destroy us and an independent Kurdistan will be like a second Israel where we can weaken our enemies like Russia and Iran” he added.

