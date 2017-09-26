Maybe Nikki Haley can explain how US-backed “gangs” defeated ISIS without shooting: Syrian MP

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – An outspoken Syrian politician who is always highly-active on social media has put forth a question to United States ambassador to the United Nations regarding how Coalition-backed militias were able to make large advances against ISIS in eastern Deir Ezzor province without engaging the terrorist group.

Two days ago, Fares Shehabi, a Syrian minister of parliament, asked over Twitter how it was possible for the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to advance “50 kilometers” into ISIS-held territory “without firing a single bullet.”

Shehabi believed that the current US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, might have the answer to this question.

The Coalition-backed operation in eastern Deir Ezzor province has come under immense criticism from both Syrian and Russian military and political observers. Accusations have emerged in the last week by Russian and Syrian commanders alike that the Syrian Democratic Forces come into visual contact with ISIS but allow its militants to pass by in order to attack government-led troops.

Some Syrian Army leaders have even said that US-backed militias provide medical aid to ISIS in the region.

Recently, Russian military officials took their case one step further by releasing satellite images which they believe show the uncontested mobility and stationing of US special forces throughout and within ISIS-held territory despite being within the visual presence of jihadist militants.

source