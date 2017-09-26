In an article on The Duran last week by Numan Abd al-Wahid entitled, “How becoming British Foreign Secretary made Boris Johnson flip on Syria”, we examined Boris Johnson’s sudden flip flop on Syria, right after he was appointed British FM.

Author al-Wahid notes…

Following his appointment as British Foreign Secretary British politician Boris Johnson has without explanation transformed from a supporter of cooperation with Bashar Al-Assad, the Syrian government and Russia in the fight against Jihadi terrorism into a supporter alongside Saudi Arabia of regime change in Syria.

Boris’ flip flop is easy to explain. By becoming British FM, Johnson got a gold card entrance into the globalist club.

The global elite, neocons, and Saudi monarchy probably had a nice sit down with Boris and “persuaded” the malleable ex-London mayor to see things their way on Syria and Russia. Boris is now a faithful foot soldier to the “powers that be”, who fund and support ISIS/Al Nusra in Syria.

Now Boris, the flip flopping, Saudi/neocon foot soldier is hitting the TV circuit to promote the war in Syria, and do his part to prop up ISIS and Al Nusra/Al Qaeda…

Johnson went on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, and made some fascinating claims. Most notably…

–that Russia was guilty of protracting the war in Syria as well as “making it far more hideous.” Johnson said that Russia might be guilty of war crimes if allegations of its attack on a UN humanitarian convoy in Aleppo were true.

Unfortunately for Boris, he is not reading The Duran or Moon of Alabama, otherwise he would have known that evidence is now very much showing that a US Hellfire missile from a Predator Drone most likely set the UN convoy ablaze. Will the US now be guilty of war crimes Boris?

Luckily Russia has assembled a well qualified, sharp team of diplomats at the Foreign Ministry.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted Boris’ ridiculous claims and took to Facebook to respond to Johnson’s accusation regarding Russia’s role in Syria.

Zakharova said that the United Kingdom is guilty of protracting and worsening violence in Iraq, and in the kindest of gestures fixed Boris’ statement, so that it reflects facts on the ground.

