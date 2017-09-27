Al-Qaeda leadership, dozens of jihadists wiped out by Russian missile strike in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out a successful precision strike against a gathering of Al-Qaeda commanders in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, neutralizing several high-value targets.

According to official Russian military-diplomatic sources, the airstrike targeted a meeting of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (Syrian Al-Qaeda franchise) leaders south of Idlib city, killing five commanders and 32 other jihadist militants who also were present at the gathering area.

The commanders, identified as Abu Sulman al-Saudi, Abu al-Abbas Anadin, Abu Hasan, Walid al-Mustafa and also Abu Mudjagid, were collectively responsible for a well-planned terrorist attack against Russian military police in Hama province nine days ago.

Reports claim that all intelligence resources available to the Russian military where extensively utilised in order to locate the terrorist leaders.

In addition to killing a total of 37 terrorists, the missile strike is claimed by the Russians to have also destroyed an ammunition deport, an explosive storage center and six gun-trucks.