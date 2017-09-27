Andrew Illingworth By

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 A.M.) – Forces of the ISIS terrorist group in central Syria has carried out a revenge rocket attack on a key government-held city, killing and wounding civilians as a result.

Yesterday, ISIS terrorists shelled the city of Salamiyah in the eastern countryside of Hama Governorate. The attack was indiscriminate, with rocket fire being directed against no specific military targets and instead falling on residential areas within the city.

According to reports, the rocket attack killed at least four civilians (as far as rescue teams have counted so far) and wounded another 4.

Sources say that the specific ISIS units which carried out the attack against Salamiyah belong to a contingent from eastern Hama that still refuses to surrender its positions in the region and accept being transferred to Deir Ezzor.

