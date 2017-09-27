Graphic photos: Al-Qaeda slaughtered by the Syrian Army amid failed Aleppo offensive

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:20 P.M.) – A brand new jihadist offensive in western Aleppo took a disastrous turn for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) on Monday around noon after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to hold its ground and fully repel the HTS assault on the buffer town of Bashkuwyi, considered a gateway into the provincial capital.

According to a military source close to Al-Masdar News, the SAA shot dead at least six HTS insurgents and injured a handful more after which Al-Qaeda commanders were forced to call off their offensive barely an hour after it began.

The source added that several HTS members were captured alive, all of whom have been transferred to rearguard areas of Aleppo city where they will face prison for terrorism.

Graphic images of today’s HTS death toll in Aleppo can be found below:

After mobilizing their forward units, HTS commanders have directed numerous assaults on government-held positions in both northern Hama and western Aleppo with support from allied Syrian rebel groups.

However, the Al-Qaeda affiliated HTS has thus far been unable to hold a single inch of land temporarily captured from the SAA.

In turn, the Russian Air Force and Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) have conducted hundreds of sorties across rebel heartland in Idlib province while reports indicate SAA troops are preparing a large-scale counteroffensive.

source