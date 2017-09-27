Roadside bomb kills 6 rebel fighters in southern Syria

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:30 P.M.) – Six militants affiliated with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed when a roadside bomb blew up along al-Harra – Zimrin road.

According to local activists, three of the slain rebel fighters are brothers from the small city of Jassim, fighting for the same FSA faction whose commander was also among the killed.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The southern city of Darra has been under the de-escalation zone agreement since the 1stof July this year.

