US President Donald Trump is in the pocket of the Israeli regime and their agents in the United States who are currently in his administration, according to Walt Peretto, a writer and researcher based in Washington, DC.

“Donald Trump has been clearly anti-Muslim and pro-Israel as a candidate for president of the United States, as well a sitting president in his first year in office,” Peretto told Press TV in an interview on Monday.

“One of his first acts as president was a proposal to institute a travel ban on citizens of several Muslim-majority countries that just happened to be the same countries targeted for regime change by the Bush administration after 9/11,” he added.

“It is clear that Trump is in the pocket of the Israeli government and their agents in America who are currently in the Trump administration and over-represented in the Federal Reserve system which controls and regulates the US economy,” he continued.

‘US foreign policy doesn’t change with presidents’

“While there is a new president every four or eight years, American foreign policy remains the same. This is because all modern US presidents are figurehead tools of the corporate and financial system that is transnational in scope and based in London and Tel Aviv,” Peretto said.

“Washington, DC, is where the most powerful military in the world is based, and whose role is to enforce the dictates of the leaders of the international banking cartels,” the analyst noted.

“In rhetoric, Trump has played his part as a divisive character trying to promote and reinforce suspicions and outright hatreds between different factions of the common populace. This is simply the continuation of the old divide-and-conquer tactics used by psychopathic elites for centuries to keep their subjugated populations from uniting and overthrowing their rule,” he stated.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the Guardian newspaper on Sunday that Trump’s attitude toward Muslims is “helping” the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

He said that Trump’s travel ban against Muslim majority countries and vitriolic rhetoric against Muslims helps the group’s “clash of civilizations” narrative.

“What you are saying is not dissimilar to what Daesh or so-called IS says,” Khan said. “They say that there is a clash of civilizations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a Westerner, and the West hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them.”

‘Daesh was created by people who control Trump’

Peretto said, “This certainly makes sense since these terrorist groups were created, trained, and funded by the same international financial, corporate, and military interests that control all recent US presidents, including Trump, his predecessor Obama, and presidents before him.”

“It’s sad to think that social-engineers and propagandists who are also part of this evil internationalist system and control it’s flow of information through its media, have millions of Americans fooled into thinking that there are important differences between the two major political parties,” he said.

“There are millions of common people who believe we would be better off if Hillary Clinton had become president in January. She still would have been controlled by the same cabal of psychopathic internationalists,” he said.

‘Internationalists want to impose one-world system’

“In the current political system in most of the world — the goal of the internationalists is to incrementally impose a one-world governmental and monetary system of control where a small elite rule the entire Earth unopposed for the rest of the human experience here on Earth,” the researcher noted.

“Their intentions are clear if one researches their own words, and their behaviors make sense if one studies the mental disorder of psychopathy,” he said.

“Psychopaths, sometimes called sociopaths, are people whose brain-functions differ from normal people. Psychopaths are unable to feel the normal range of human emotions; like empathy, guilt, or remorse. When study of this disorder is applied to the behaviors of Trump and his internationalist puppet masters, the world actually begins to make sense!” Peretto concluded.

