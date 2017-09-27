DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:15 P.M.) – Footage has emerged from the Al-Tanf border region of southeastern Homs depicting US military advisors training Syrian rebel militants on how to use American-produced guided TOW anti-tank missiles.

Although Al-Masdar News was unable to verify when the video below was recorded, the footage was nevertheless released by Jaish Maghawir Tahwra (US-backed Free Syrian Army group) last week in what it said was preparations for an upcoming desert offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA):

This summer, the SAA completely cutoff FSA-held lands from their territorial border with the Islamic State. Ever since, persistent rumours have suggested that the US-led coalition plans to leave the strategic region that notably borders both Iraq and Jordan.

While the SAA is slowly and systematically chipping away at the FSA’s pocket in southern Syria, US soldiers still refuse to withdraw from southern Syria although a large-scale evacuation is expected to happen before the end of the year.

