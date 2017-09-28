September 28, 2017 – Fort Russ News – Paul Antonopoulos

ISIS have released a bulletin through its affiliated Amaq News Agency and claimed that it has captured two Russian soldiers in Syria’s east.

The report says it captured the soldiers in an attack against al-Shola and Kabajab settlements to the west of Deir Ezzor city.

This comes as Al-Masdar News has reported that 32 Syrian soldiers and one Russian were killed when ISIS launched an offensive against al-Shola, capturing large areas of the town.

Along with the two captured Russian soldiers, the Al-Masdar News report also said that one Syrian soldier was also killed.