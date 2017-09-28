Confirmed: No Russian attack helicopter was shot down over Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Last night, Al-Masdar News reported that a Russian helicopter had been shot down by rebel forces whilst on a mission over northern Hama Governorate.

The report was made based on a claim by the Free Syrian Army-linked Jaysh al-Izza militant group in which it said that one of militia’s anti-tank missile teams had engaged and destroyed a Russian attack helicopter.

At the time, Al-Masdar News could not confirm the claim.

However, according to Syria-based journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, sources in the Syrian military can confirm that no Russian attack helicopter has been shot down or damaged whilst conducting operations against over northern Hama.

This confirmation is made more believable by the fact that Jaysh al-Izza has failed to produce any photo or video evidence to back up its claim.

