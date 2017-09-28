Lebanese security forces bust large ISIS cell in Tripoli

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese security forces arrested an entire Islamic State (ISIS) terror cell inside the large city of Tripoli, Tuesday, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The security forces arrested all of the terrorists and referred the them to the concerned judiciary.

“The apprehended members confessed that they are affiliated to the terrorist Daesh Organization and that they held periodic meetings and contacts with one of the Organization’s leaders inside Ain al-Hilweh camp,” the NNA claimed.

They also admitted that they were willing to carry out security acts in a number of Lebanese areas, based on the leader’s orders.