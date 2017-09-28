Lebanese security forces bust large ISIS cell in Tripoli

28 Thursday Sep 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese security forces arrested an entire Islamic State (ISIS) terror cell inside the large city of Tripoli, Tuesday, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The security forces arrested all of the terrorists and referred the them to the concerned judiciary.

“The apprehended members confessed that they are affiliated to the terrorist Daesh Organization and that they held periodic meetings and contacts with one of the Organization’s leaders inside Ain al-Hilweh camp,” the NNA claimed.

They also admitted that they were willing to carry out security acts in a number of Lebanese areas, based on the leader’s orders.

Share this article: source 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s