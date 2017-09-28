US revenge attacks against Russia for victory in Syria should be expected: expert

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The success of Russia in helping the Syrian Armed Forces defeat Western and Gulf-backed armed groups in Syria may prompt the United States to vengefully undertake destabilization efforts in post-Soviet republics according to Associate Professor Alexey Fenenko from Moscow State University.

Fenenko, talking before a round-table analysis on two years of Russian military intervention in Syria, argued that “knowing the Americans” well enough, the US – now losing in Syria – will likely attempt to dislocate the core of Russia’s Eurasian alliance system.

The political scientist made the case that the US would try to alienate the former Soviet republics of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from Russia through political and economic pressures, restoring to destabilizing acts such as regime-change if necessary.

Furthermore, Fenenko believes that the US will be aggressive enough to also target CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) alliance nations like Tajikistan and Armenia, applying military pressure through NATO proxies and vetting regime-change in order to “drive a wedge” between them and Russia.

The associate professor concluded that Russia should even make preparations for a re-invigoration of tensions in Transnistria – tensions that may very well lead to all-out war in the region.