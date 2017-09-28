BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – As Syrian Arab Army troops operating on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor province continue to expand their zone of control throughout towns situated along the shoreline, unexpected items of the ISIS legacy in the region have begun to appear.

Footage (below) captured by Syrian troops has emerged on social media showing them clearing a building within a settlement located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

The video shows Syrian troops discovering a range of objects which are, technically, outlawed under ISIS rule including a Ukrainian flag (non-ISIS flags are forbidden under Islamic State rule), cigarettes (supposedly forbidden to all who live under Islamic State rule) and flamboyant (riyaa) luxury home-wares.

The footage offers a look at the hypocrisies in which ISIS members were allowed to indulge during the three years of their uninterrupted rule throughout the region.