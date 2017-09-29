SYRIANGIRL, the Australian activist Youtuber and social media powerhouse tweeted on Thursday evening (EST) that her Facebook account has been blocked for her exposure of fraud during the Kurdistan referendum.

She had recently been saying that the Kurds were intimidating voters to support the referendum, and that is wasn’t a fair vote.

She has very critical of the Kurds in the past, arguing that the idea of Kurdistan is ridiculous, because the Kurds were always a nomadic people, who wandered around other civilisation’s territories. She says that is Kurdistan is an invented issue to create a force to continue the war against Syria, not that ISIS is collapsing.

She explains it in this video – starting at 3.11