SYRIANGIRL, the Australian activist Youtuber and social media powerhouse tweeted on Thursday evening (EST) that her Facebook account has been blocked for her exposure of fraud during the Kurdistan referendum.

My @facebook account has been disabled because I exposed videos of the  Fraud!

She had recently been saying that the Kurds were intimidating voters to support the referendum, and that is wasn’t a fair vote.

She has very critical of the Kurds in the past, arguing that the idea of Kurdistan is ridiculous, because the Kurds were always a nomadic people, who wandered around other civilisation’s territories. She says that is Kurdistan is an invented issue to create a force to continue the war against Syria, not that ISIS is collapsing.

She explains it in this video – starting at 3.11

