ISIS sent elite troops, tanks, vehicles to east Syria via Iraq for latest offensive against Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s latest offensive against the Syrian Arab Army in eastern Syria was only made possible due to the fact that the terrorist group transferred huge numbers of troops and heavy equipment from western Iraq.

According to military sources, ISIS relocated a considerable amount of military resources from its strongholds in western Iraq to southeastern Syria in order to launch its revenge offensive, code-named Ghazwat Abu Muhammad al-Adnani (after a top Islamic State commander who was killed in a Russian airstrike last year), against the Syrian Army.

The reinforcements sent by ISIS included elite shock troops (inghamasis), battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and gun-trucks outfitted with machine guns and heavy cannons.

That the terrorist group was forced to rely on resource transferals from western Iraq stands as a testament to how exhausted its strategic reserve in Syria is after a whole year of constant defeats across various battlefields in east Aleppo, Raqqa, east Homs and Deir Ezzor.

In any case, the Syrian Arab Army is already in the process of reserving all ISIS gains along the M20 highway and south of the small city of al-Sukhnah and when the jihadist offensive is inevitably defeated (with many ISIS fighters already dead as a result of it), the Islamic State will once again find itself on the strategic defence, this time with even less equipment and high-quality troops to hold what is left of its crumbling empire.

