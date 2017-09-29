Russian Forces Conduct Special Operation In Idlib, Eliminate 5 HTS Commanders, 32 Militants

Russian forces have eliminated 5 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and 32 militants in a special operation in the Idlib province. The commanders were involved in masterminding an attack on the Russian Military Police in Idlib.

“After the terrorist attack on September 18 against the Russian military police in the Hama province the entire multilevel intelligence system of the Russian Defense Ministry in Syria was used to search for and destroy commanders of the attacking militants,”Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, a surgical missile strike was delivered at the scene of a meeting attended by the HTS field commanders south of Idlib:

Abu Sulman al-Saudi – chief of southern sector in Idlib province;

Abu al-Abbas Anadin – emir on financial issues;

Abu Hasan – adviser to military minister Abu Muhammad al-Djulani;

Walid al-Mustafa – aide to spiritual leader Abdallah al-Muheisni;

Abu Mudjagid – sharia judge.

The ministry added that the strike also added an ammunition and explosives depot andsix trucks with large-caliber armaments.

