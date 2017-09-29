Syrian Army attempts to block US forces from advancing to strategic oil fields in Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been steadily advancing in the Deir Ezzor Governorate recently, liberating large chunks of Islamic State (ISIS) occupied territory on both sides of the Euphrates River.

While their units attempt to advance towards the Islamic State’s capital, Al-Mayadeen, the Syrian Arab Army has also found themselves in a race against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the strategic Al-‘Umar Oil Fields.

With the SDF units attempting to reach the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields from their positions near the recently captured Conoco Gas Factory, the Syrian Arab Army has taken the initiative to block the latter by advancing south along the Euphrates towards the Al-Hatla area.

Currently, both parties are neck-and-neck in Deir Ezzor, with the Syrian Arab Army attempting to take the lead by liberating the territory south of Khasham on the eastern banks of the Euphrates.

If the Syrian Army can beat the SDF to the Al-‘Umar Fields, they will receive a big economic boost, as this site is one of the largest producers of oil in the country.

