BREAKING: Largest ISIS stronghold in rural Hama liberated by Syrian forces

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The largest stronghold of besieged ISIS forces in central Syria has just been secured by the Syrian Arab Army following heavy clashes in and around the strategic site today.

Minutes ago, the Syrian Army liberated the town of Soha from ISIS. The settlement is located in eastern Hama Governorate near the administrative with Homs Governorate. After Uqayribat (which was liberated weeks ago), Soha had hitherto served as the Islamic State’s main stronghold in the rural Hama.

According to military sources, Syrian forces destroyed two multiple-launch rocket systems and two heavy mortars belonging to ISIS inside the the town. These weapons had been used in previous days to shell the government-held town of Salamiyah further west.

ISIS personnel losses are unknown at this time, but what can be confirmed is that the terrorist group fought hard to hold Soha.

The Syrian Army is now in the process of fortifying its positions around Soha in expectation of an ISIS counterattack to retake the strategic town.

