By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

Don’t say “Jews control the media.” Don’t say “Jews dominate the media.” Don’t even say “Jews are disproportionately represented, to say the least, in the upper and middle echelons of the media.” If you say that, you are an anti-Semite.

Even if it were true, you shouldn’t say it. Why not? Well…it is just not nice to notice such things. Only very, very naughty people like Philip Weiss and Joel Stein say things like that.

But fortunately, we no longer have to worry that it might be true. Absolute proof has emerged: Jews do NOT control the media!

Here is how we know.

This week, Valerie Plame retweeted Philip Giraldi’s article “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” IMMEDIATELY the entire media erupted in a vicious anti-Plame, anti-Giraldi witch hunt.

Think about it: If Jews really did dominate American media, would they give the game away so shamelessly? Of course not! Nobody has THAT much chutzpah.

And if the media were controlled by Jews with various degrees of passionate attachment to Israel, do you really think they would openly and nakedly provide such ridiculously pro-Israel “coverage” of the Middle East? Unthinkable! It would be way, way too obvious.

So we can now rest assured that Jews have a less than 2% share in the media, just as they make up less than 2% of the population.

Joel Stein and Philip Weiss are hallucinating.

End of discussion.

Don’t even think about disagreeing. If we catch you even arching a quizzical eyebrow or muttering something under your breath, rest assured that you — like Valerie Plame — will never work in this town again.

