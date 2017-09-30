According to the Defense Ministry’s aerial photographs showing north of the Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor, US servicemen appeared to feel “completely safe” in the areas controlled by terrorists.

Moscow hopes that the actions of the US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group (banned in numerous countries), are in accordance with their stated objectives, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Thursday.

“We proceed based on the fact that the stated counter-terror operation, which is carried out by the United States corresponds to its stated aims. We want to hope for it and we expect it to be this way,” Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday published aerial photographs showing US Army special forces equipment north of the Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor, where Daesh militants are deployed. The ministry added that there were no signs of clashes in the area and that US servicemen appeared to feel “completely safe” in the areas controlled by terrorists.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the ministry had not received any comment on the images from the United States.

Early in September, the Syrian army assisted by Russia managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor, with food and ammunition only being delivered to the city by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli had been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city’s population.

