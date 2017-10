Syrian security forces have seized a large weapons cache smuggled for terorist cells in the government-held city of Hama.

According to reports, the event took place on September 27 when security forces stopped a car that was attempting to reach Hama city.

Following the initial investigation, it became clear that the weapons were moving from Idlib province for sleeper cells of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in Hama city.

source