The explosion occurred in the Al Midan district. by ADAM GARRIE

A terrorist has set off a bomb in the Al Midan district near central Damascus.

As the Syria conflict draws to a close in respect of its military phase, various Takfiri groups including FSA, ISIS and al-Qaeda/al-Nusrea are increasingly turning to car bombings, IEDs and suicide attacks in order to inflict carnage on Syria.

Local reports indicate that at least five police officers and 10 civilians were martyred by the terrorist’s atrocity.