BREAKING: Terrorist bomb hits central Damascus 02 Monday Oct 2017 Posted by friendsofsyria in war crimes ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, damascus, FSA, ISIS, SAA, syria, USA The explosion occurred in the Al Midan district. by ADAM GARRIE A terrorist has set off a bomb in the Al Midan district near central Damascus. As the Syria conflict draws to a close in respect of its military phase, various Takfiri groups including FSA, ISIS and al-Qaeda/al-Nusrea are increasingly turning to car bombings, IEDs and suicide attacks in order to inflict carnage on Syria. Local reports indicate that at least five police officers and 10 civilians were martyred by the terrorist’s atrocity. source Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related