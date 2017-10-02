Catalonian firefighters protecting voters beaten by Spanish riot police (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Amid the widespread “shameful” conduct by the Spanish Civil Guard during the Catalan referendum, firefighters, who on many occasions shielded those trying to vote, have emerged as the unlikely heroes of the day.

Forming human chains and acting as buffer zones between civilians and security forces, selfless firefighters allowed many voters to cast their ballots and prevented more violence across Catalonia.

As soon as polling stations opened Sunday morning, defying Madrid’s “illegal” vote ban, hundreds of off-duty firefighters rushed to the stations.