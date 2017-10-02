by Samer Hussein

A commander of the Russian naval brigade, Colonel Valery Fedyanin has died from wounds which he received when fighting against ISIS in Syria.

According to the field reports, the commander allegedly landed on a mine while his units were fighting ISIS terrorists.

Recently, several members of the Russian Armed Forces were killed in Syria. Earlier, two other colonels of the Russian Armed forces were killed when fighting against ISIS, along with the general Valery Asapov who was killed after ISIS terrorists precisely targeted his location in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez Zour on Tuesday.

