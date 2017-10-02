US-led Coalition Strikes Hezbollah Fighters Combating ISIS In Syrian Desert - Reports

The US-led coalition has carried out an airstrike on Hezbollah fighters fighting ISIS in the Syrian desert, SkyNews Arabia reported on Monday citing own corresponded.

According to the report, 8 Hezbollah members were killed in the raid.

Further reports suggested that the incident took place near T-3 Pumping Station in the province of Homs where the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah had recently repelled a large ISIS advance.

This airstrike was allegedly delivered by an US combat drone, most likely MQ-9 Reaper.

If confirmed, the airstrike could be described as a direct assistance to the ongoing ISIS advance against pro-government forces in central Syria.

