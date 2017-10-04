Let us look at why Doctors Without Borders have landed in a situation where they cannot get the job done as a humanitarian organisation. Doctors Without Borders are in Syria illegally.

About The Author – Sociologist Eva Thomassen is the well-known Norwegian anti-war activist, who left her safe home in Norway and went to Syria to see for herself what was going on.– What she experienced was that the news we, in the West, are presented to, are untruthful and war propaganda, which violates the principle of international law and national sovereignty. – She now works with several of the recognized anti-war voices in the West, writing Scandinavian articles to expose the information that is kept in the dark in the corrupted, mainstream media reporting, shedding light on that which is really going on in the Middle East war zones.

(Photo Eva Thomassen, Syria: Council of Free Aleppo Government on a White Helmets uniform)

Hakim Khaidi had an article in the Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen on 9 August about the civilian population in Raqqa and the helplessness of Doctors Without Borders. Khaidi writes that “the civilian population is trapped inside the city of Raqqa while there are violent air attacks and fighting on the ground”. According to Khaidi, it is the Kurds in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the U.S.-led coalition that are fighting to liberate Raqqa from IS.

Khaidi is an operations manager for Doctors Without Borders and is responsible for Syria, Iraq and Yemen.He goes on to write that “neither the Kurdish-led administration, nor its western supporters nor international organisations have taken into account the civilians in the total military equation”.

Khaidi sums up by saying that “the civilians who are in areas controlled by IS are not included in the calculation. They are left to their own fate”.

Why have the actors that Khaidi speaks of not included the civilian population in their calculation?

Let us look at who Doctors Without Borders lists as having not included civilians in the “military equation”. “The Kurdish-led administration”—a “city council”—in Raqqa is a construct of the U.S., designed as part of the bait the U.S. uses to get the Kurds to serve as its ground forces. The main draw is the U.S.’ promise to the Kurds of their own state or federation in northern Syria. Unfortunately, the Kurds have been led astray and have ended up caught in the American honeypot—where there is no honey and only bees.

The SDF is the Kurdish militia. “Its western supporters” are the U.S. and the other countries in the U.S.-led coalition, to which Norway is also a part.

What, then, is the U.S. doing in and around Raqqa in its alleged battles against IS? The U.S. has dropped phosphorous bombs over the city; it has bombed civilians on multiple occasions; it has killed hundreds of women, children and men, destroyed infrastructure and bombed hospitals. The country has bombed centres for refugees who have managed to flee Raqqa.

I imagine “international organisations” refers to the so-called non-governmental organisations or NGOs. Doctors Without Borders is one such “international organisation”. Norwegian People’s Aid, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children Norway, NORWAC and the Red Cross are also NGOs.

(Photo Eva Thomassen, Syria: From the same headquarters where the White Helmets uniform with the al-Nusra logo on it was found; The Free Syrian Army flag is pictured here)

What is a “military equation”? Does it mean that all of the aforementioned actors do not actually care about the civilian population in Raqqa? Or was the civilian population a bit unanticipated? Or is it that Doctors Without Borders are on the wrong side of the war in Syria? Have Doctors Without Borders refused to see who the enemy of the Syrian civilian population actually is? That the terrorist groups that Doctors Without Borders work with are liberation heroes in need of care? If that is the case, they are not alone in thinking so.

Let us look at why Doctors Without Borders have landed in a situation where they cannot get the job done as a humanitarian organisation.

Doctors Without Borders are in Syria illegally. All Norwegian relief agencies (NGOs), save for the Norwegian Red Cross, are in Syria illegally. They cross over into Syria illegally from neighbouring countries, in many cases from Turkey. NORWAC is smuggling money and equipment from Lebanon into Syria using couriers.

Millions in Norwegian aid are transported illegally into Syria. None of the relief agencies will account for who the recipients of the millions in tax money are or what they are used for. The question then becomes: why won’t they? Do they themselves not know?

Doctors Without Borders only operate in rebel-controlled areas—the same as Norwegian People’s Aid, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children Norway and NORWAC. The rebel-controlled areas in Syria are held by al-Nusra and IS, with a sub-network of various terrorist organisations that have close ties to them.

(Photo to the left, Eva Thomassen, Syria: Turkish NGO flag found amid rebel weapons)

For 2017, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted NOK 500 million to Doctors Without Borders, Norwegian People’s Aid, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children Norway and NORWAC. The better part of Norwegian aid funds will, consequently, be diverted through these NGOs. Some will go through the UN to WHO, among other organisations. Since the war started, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted several billions of kroner to “Syria” through the aforementioned NGOs.

The Ministry would not give a cent of the aid funds to Syrian governmental authorities despite the fact that it is in the government-controlled areas that 90% of the Syrian civilian population resides, in addition to internally displaced persons and a number of the families of terrorists.

(Photo to the right, by Eva Thomassen, Syria: Equipment from Doctors Without Borders found with the rebels in Syria)

7 million people now live in Damascus alone—a city that had a population of around 2 million prior to 2011.

The population in rebel-controlled areas, on the other hand, benefits from the aid granted by the Ministry. Only 10% of the Syrian civilian population lives in these areas. Billions in aid funds that are smuggled illegally into Syria never reach Damascus.

The military situation in Syria is such that the Syrian army and allied forces continue to liberate new areas. Raqqa included. 1.8 million Syrians have been able to return to their homes in areas that are protected by the army. These 1.8 million people, who may also be described as the “civilian population”, do NOT even receive a cent of Norwegian aid.

Terrorist groups are now on the run from place to place in Syria. So too are Doctors Without Borders and other NGOs. The final stop is Idlib. There you will also find the NGOs that ran away with al-Nusra from East Aleppo when the area was liberated in December of 2016.

Doctors Without Borders and the other Norwegian relief agencies worked together in East Aleppo with networks tied to al-Nusra, among others.

It is IS that has control in Raqqa—and it is IS that Doctors Without Borders must contend with.

When Doctors Without Borders and other NGOs base their activities on the political guidelines that accompany the flow of funding from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and when the government’s policy is for the “opposition” to benefit from the money, Doctors Without Borders will, as in Raqqa, wind up saying “the civilian population is left to fend for themselves”.

I think it is safe to say that in areas being liberated by the Syrian army and where Doctors Without Borders have entered illegally, Doctors Without Borders have no choice but to flee. And terrorist groups are fleeing right alongside them. It happened in East Aleppo and the same is about to unfold in Raqqa too. (Photo by Eva Thomassen, Syria: Found in East Aleppo where the al-Nusra Front – al-Qaeda in Syria – had been in control: Made in Norway)

Reality has caught up with Doctors Without Borders and the other relief agencies. Terrorist groups were not meant to be described as they are in reality—that is, as “terrorist groups”. The intention was not to keep President Bashar al-Assad in power.

Now Doctors Without Borders and all the other NGOs must remove themselves from Syria after having entered illegally. With them they must take the remainder of the millions they received from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The money came with one stipulation. It was NOT to be used lawfully in cooperation with legitimate governmental authorities.

It is pathetic when Khaidi claims that the civilian population in IS-controlled areas is left to fend for themselves. If they had been, millions would have died. Syrian authorities, together with allies and humanitarian organisations that have chosen to enter Syria legally, are ensuring that the civilian population all across Syria receives help.

The Norwegian Red Cross is the only Norwegian relief agency that has entered Syria legally.

Eva Thomassen is a well-known Norwegian sociologist and anti-war activist.

