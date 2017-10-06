The Pentagon is preparing a new war in South East Asia – this time against Myanmar. Till now, the jihadists in Syria, which have the support of several countries that form part of the Middle East, have been waging war between themselves. But now they have a new vision: fighting together with the Pentagon against the Burmese army and the Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since 2001, the United States has been systematically destroying the whole of the expanded Middle East. For some days now, it has been preparing a new war against Iraq and Syria. Its conduit? The Kurds of the Barzani and Muslim families.

It seems that all of a sudden, the US has been struck by a new vision: Burma as the new theatre of operation. In this case, all the jihadists plus several countries in the region would be mobilized to go to fight in South East Asia.

For a month now, the international press has been denouncing the plight of the Rohingyas and have been presenting Burma as some sort of hell, using just as many lies as it did to savage Syria.

While in 2013 Saudi Arabia had prepared an army in Jordan and funded jihadists in Syria, it had also created in Mecca, “the Movement for Faith” which then became the “Army for the Safety of the Rohingyas in Arakan”. Just as it did in Syria, it blended a toxic cocktail of authentic Burmese with the floating mercenaries that it habitually deploys all over world. Thus the leader of this group is a Pakistani who brought his arms to Bin Laden’s side when he was fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan.

It is the United States and the United Kingdom that arms the Burmese jihadists. They were trained in boot camps in Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. An assessment was made last August that these jihadists numbered at least 5,000 men.

Burma has never known peace following the British and Japanese colonization. Burma is a mosaic of 135 ethnic groups that are forever at war with each other (a phenomenon distinguishing Burma from Syria). A military dictatorship had managed to maintain a semblance of order over a large part of the country. But this came at a price: a cruel repression. It was a year and a half ago that the army accepted to share power with the Nobel Price winner Aun Sang Suu Kyi so that all the inter-ethnic problems could be sorted out.

I must point out that the new government created a consultative commission to resolve the discrimination which victimizes the Rohingyas. This Commission was chaired by Kofi Annan and included foreign personalities such as the Lebanese Ghassan Salame and Burmese such as the Guide of a Sufi order.

The work of this Commission has been sabotaged in much the same way that the Commission set up by the Arab League in Syria (2011 – 2012) was. The same day it published its report (25 August), the “Army of the Safety of the Rohingyas of Arakan” simultaneously attacked 24 Police Stations and barracks, killing 71 police officers and soldiers.

President Erdogan immediately issued a call for the Muslim Countries to take up arms. It is only after his speeches sounded alarms that the Rohingyas began migrating to Bengal.

What you have here is a mobilization for Nato of the same states that fought under its orders in Bosnia-Herzegovina against the Serbs (pro-Russia). But this time, the enemy is the Burmese (pro-China).

The military leaders of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey have already established contacts.

Let us note that in Iran, President Rohani and Iran’s military chief of staff are in favour of intervention, while Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Guardians of the Revolution have said that they are against this senseless plan, that would once again make Iran, an add-on to Nato.

If this plan is followed through with, all the forces fighting against Syria will be displaced to South-East Asia. Peace would then be able to move into Syria, these combatants no longer blocking its entry.