[Graphic 18+] Scores of ISIS terrorists litter battlefield in central Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:05 A.M.) – A large number of Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists were eliminated in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week after a successful operation by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to clear the Salamiyah pocket.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army killed a large number of ISIS militants in the Wadi ‘Auzayb area of eastern Hama this week, with most of the dead terrorists being foreigners.

Several pictures were released by local journalists today showing the aftermath of the operation and several dead Islamic State terrorists that were littered across the east Hama countryside.

The Syrian Arab Army has since cleared the entire east Hama pocket of ISIS terrorists, forcing the latter to scatter towards the Homs Governorate in order to avoid.

