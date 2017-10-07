Syrian Army advances in Golan Heights after renewing offensive

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces resumed their offensive in the Beit Jinn pocket of the Golan Heights, Thursday, scoring a new advance after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels in the area.

Backed by Fouj Al-Joulan and Liwaa Suqour Al-Sahra, the Syrian Arab Army’s 90th Brigade attacked the large hilltop of Tal Dhib’at, where they were confronted by a large force mixed of Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants.

Within hours of launching the attack, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies managed to capture Tal Dhib’at, forcing the jihadist rebels to withdraw towards another part of the Beit Jinn Farms.

Since the jihadist rebels refused to accept a reconciliation deal in this part of the Golan Heights, the Beit Jinn pocket remains absent from any de-escalation agreement.

As long as the jihadist rebels refuse to end hostilities in this area, the Syrian Arab Army will continue their field operations until the former reconsiders their decision.our

