by Arabi Souri

The Syrian national football team, Qasioun Eagles, remained on course to earn a place at 2018 World Cup finals in Russia with a 1-1 draw with Australia in the first leg of their Asian qualifying tie.

The professional young player Omar al-Soma scored a late penalty equalizer after Robbie Kruse had put Australia in front in the first half.

The match, in which Syria was officially the home team, was played in Malaysia because of the ‘War of Terror’ waged against Syria by the West and their stooges.

The Syrian national team played beautifully and in a great way, with many chances to score were lost, unfortunately, but with this 1-1 equalizer, the team is still on target.

What was evident is this Syrian team had the capacity to unite all Syrians not only in Syria but all over the world, in addition to the lovers of Syria worldwide.

Millions of people gathered to watch this match around the world. In Syria, large screens were installed in public squares and in the stadiums and cinemas across the main cities. Syrians of all faiths, ethnic backgrounds, and political alignments watched eagerly and full of support to their national team.

All Syrians were looking for one aim which is the victory of the Qasioun Eagles; the Syrian National team, all Syrians United with one flag, the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Syrian spirits were high again, yes we can. It was the one statement for all Syrians. We can make it to Russia 2018 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Syria’s homeland which has been facing a global war of terror imposed on it, topped with criminal unjust sanctions, a horrific number of its people slaughtered for ‘fake democracy’, displaced for imperialistic and colonial goals, is still alive thanks to its blessed martyrs and still able to draw the smile on its people and to make victory not only in the battlefields across the country against the world’s most criminal terrorists, but also in other fronts under the whole world eyes.

Syria is Another Case. It’s the hard number for those who non stop trying to destroy it and try to wipe out its history and subdue its people.

— Afraa Dagher