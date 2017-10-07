A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that the main obstacle in elimination of the terrorist group ISIS in Syria is not its strength or its combat capabilities, but rather the covert support United States and its allies.

“A series of attacks on the Syrian Army positions have been launched from the area where the US military mission is deployed”, the Russian spokesman said.

“The main obstacle in eliminating our enemy in Syria are not the combat capabilities of the terrorists, but the support they receive from Washington”, he added, noting that ISIS received coordinates of the positions of the Syrian Army that can only be obtained through the advanced military satellite technology in use by the world’s leading militaries.

“The attacks against the Syrian Army were coming from direction of Al Tanf area which is located at the Syrian-Jordanian border, the same area where the US military has its base. If Washington sees recent ISIS attacks as coincidental, then it is noteworthy that we can destroy these coincidences in areas controlled by the Washington-led coalition”, he warned.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Russia will not idly watch the aggressive actions of the United States.

In an interview with the Arab daily newspaper Asharq Al Awsat, Lavrov accused the US-led coalition of carrying out dangerous provocations against the Russian military in Syria, attempting to beat the Syrian Forces in securing strategic positions, and encouraging terrorists to commit more crimes.