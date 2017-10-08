The official story of only one shooter unravels as witnesses and live footage prove otherwise.

A British soldier who attended the concert was interviewed by the BBC, also spoke of a shooter on the ground firing at the crowd as they ran. There is so much evidence that there was more than one person firing, so why is the mainstream media denying it?

The more they lie, the more the world is convinced that the powers that be in the US is killing it’s own people, to get gun control, but it has the opposite effect. Just like countries around the world develop nuclear weapons to protect themselves from the US nuclear weapons and the only country that has ever used them against innocent people.

If it were not for the threat by the US around the world and their arsenal of nuclear weapons, there would be no need for any country to have them. Just as the violence of the police and shootings like this one, will contribute to Americans holding on to their weapons. The biggest enemy of the American people, is their own government.