Syrian Army kills scores of runaway jihadists in central Syria

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:40 P.M.) – Dozens of Islamic State militants were hunted down by government troops while trying to escape from east Hama to Idlib province.

The slain ultraconservative fighters were among many others who refused to surrender their last bastion in the eastern countryside of Hama when the Syrian forces stormed and entirely reclaimed their enclave.

The ambush took place at Wadi Auzaib area which links the jihadi-controlled province of Idlib and Hama. Pictures of the counter-insurgency operation can be found below:

The government forces have successfully cleared out central Syria from ISIS militants. This will propel the Syrian Army to achieve more advance against the terror group in the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor.

