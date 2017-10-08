Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, executes all soldiers

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:05 P.M.) – Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.

Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.

Viewer discretion is advised as most of the following images are highly graphic:

The photos were released by Amaq Agency, considered to be the Islamic State’s primary media outlet. The ISIS-tied outlet did however not specify where exactly the above ambush took place.

Boko Haram, a jihadist group which has pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, has been deadlocked in clashes with a UN-backed coalition of African states (Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger) that was formed in March 2015.

Boko Haram has outlived other militant groups in northern Nigeria, and has built a presence in neighbouring states where it has carried out attacks and has recruited fighters.

It has a force of thousands of men – CIA officials have estimated around 9,000 – and cells that specialise in bombings. Through its raids on military bases and banks, it has gained control of vast amounts of weapons and money.

