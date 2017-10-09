Graphic video: ISIS pickup trucks blown up by the Syrian Army east of Al-Suknah

09 Monday Oct 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M.) – Al-Masdar News has obtained amateur footage from a Syrian soldier depicting two ISIS technicals that were destroyed during recent clashes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the M7 Highway in eastern Homs.

The footage is linked to the SAA recapturing the Al-Saroukh hill, located some 15 kilometers east of Al-Suknah, on Monday morning.

Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the footage:

Chris Tomson @TheDaneChris

 | Syrian troops inspect the scene of two machine-gun manned  pickups that were destroyed east of Al-Suknah. 

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Remarkably, vehicles similar to those shown above were put on display by Amaq Agencyon Friday as it boasted an ISIS convoy raiding the region.

Two weeks ago, ISIS launches a massive counteroffensive in eastern Homs that saw jihadist belligerents infiltrate the government-held M7 Highway and surround Al-Suknah from three axes.

However, the SAA has since virtually all ISIS gains and is now systematically pushing jihadist forces back towards the neighbouring governorate of Deir Ezzor.

source and video

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s